Jordan Davis Plots 2023 North American Tour

Jordan Davis – Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Multi-platinum-selling and CMA Award-winning country artist Jordan Davis has announced details of a new North American tour to take place later this year.

The star will hit the road in August in support of his latest album Bluebird Days, which was released in February of this year.

Davis will kick off the tour on August 31 in Atlanta, GA, before traveling across the US for further shows, including stops at New York’s Terminal 5 and wrapping up in Las Vegas on October 21. He will be joined by a host of special guests on the tour, with the likes of Gabby Barrett, Greylan James, Dylan Marlow, Connor Smith, and more lined up to open on the dates.

Tickets for the Damn Good Time tour will go on general sale on Friday (April 14) at 10am local time. Fans can access an exclusive pre-sale by signing up for Davis’ official fan club, The Parish. The club’s pre-sale will open at 10am local time tomorrow (11), while a digital membership pre-sale will kick off at 10am local time on Wednesday (12). Tickets will be available to purchase here.

Bluebird Days is Davis’ second full-length album and was greeted by a slew of highly positive reviews upon its release. Country Swag’s Nicole Piering called it “an exceptional body of work, elevating him even further as a notch above the genre’s next class of superstars,” while Billboard’s Deborah Evans Price dubbed it “impressive.”

The record featured collaborations with Danielle Bradbery (“Midnight Crisis”) and Luke Bryan (“Buy Dirt”), alongside the singles “What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” and “Next Thing You Know.” “Buy Dirt,” in particular, garnered huge success for Davis, being certified 2x platinum and earning Song Of The Year at the CMA and NSAI awards, plus Billboard, AMA, iHeart, and ACM award nominations.

Buy or stream Bluebird Days. View Jordan Davis’ tour itinerary below.

Aug 31 – Atlanta, GA – Roxy

Sep 1 – Nashville, TN – Ascend

Sep 7 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Outdoor

Sep 8 – Sandwich, IL – Sandwich Fair

Sep 9 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Sep 15 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sep 16 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Sep 21 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

Sep 22 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep 23 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Sep 28 – Omaha, NE – Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Sep 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sep 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Oct 5 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Oct 6 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Oct 7 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Oct 19 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct 20 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas