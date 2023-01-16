Jordan Davis Lands Fourth Country Airplay No.1 With ‘What My World Spins Around’

Jordan Davis - Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Jordan Davis has scored his fourth No.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “What My World Spins Around.” The MCA Nashville track moved up from No.3 on the January 21 survey, in its 34th week.

The song is from Davis’ second album Bluebird Days, announced in November and due for February 17 release. It will be available via Snakefarm in the UK. “Huge thanks to my friends at country radio and [the MCA] promo team for believing in this song,” the artist told Billboard Country Update. “When Ryan, Matt and I wrote this song, there was always that little feeling in the back of my mind that this one might be special. Pumped that it’s connected the way it has.”

In an earlier Billboard interview, he said of What My World Spins Around”: “It came from just trying to write a bunch of songs about how my world has changed. For the longest time, I was kind of writing how me and [his wife] Kristen’s relationship had changed and two kiddos have come into the picture. And I feel like it really was a title that was born out trying to write that song, but not doing it very well.”

The new success makes two country airplay No.1s out of two among the advance tracks from the new full-length, after “Buy Dirt,” featuring Luke Bryan, had two weeks on top from late January last year. That track also became Davis’ first No.1 on Hot Country Songs, on which “What My World Spins Around” peaked at No.8 last month. Davis’ previous winners on the airplay chart were “Singles You Up,” in April 2018 and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot” in April 2020.

“Buy Dirt” has been nominated in the Country Song of the Year and Best Lyrics categories at the iHeartRadio Awards. Fans can vote for it by using the hashtags #BestLyrics #CountrySongOfTheYear #BuyDirt and #iHeartAwards, or vote here.|

Davis has a number of live shows scheduled, appearing next at Denver’s Mission Ballroom on February 1. He then visits Salt Lake City (2), Los Angeles (4), and Anaheim (5), before crossing the border for Canadian shows in Vancouver (9) and Edmonton (11).

Pre-order Bluebird Days, which is out on February 17.