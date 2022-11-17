Jordan Davis Announces Sophomore ‘Bluebird Days’ Album And Reveals Artwork

Jordan Davis 'Bluebird Days' artwork - Courtesy: UMG Nashville

Jordan Davis has announced the February 17 release of his sophomore album, to be titled Bluebird Days. The multi-platinum MCA Nashville artist worked on the new set with producer Paul DiGiovanni, who also oversaw Davis’ highly successful Home State debut.

Jordan Davis - Buy Dirt (Official Music Video) ft. Luke Bryan

The album will include Davis’ multi-week, double platinum chart-topper “Buy Dirt,” with Luke Bryan, recently crowned Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. Co-written by the artist with brother Jacob, Matt Jenkins, and Josh Jenkins, it’s been one of the most-streamed songs of both last and this year. With 735 million global streams to its name to date, it’s also currently nominated for Favorite Country Song at the 2022 American Music Awards, which will air on November 20 on ABC.

Davis revealed the album cover and title with American Songwriter before he joined Bobby Bones this morning to discuss the upcoming record. From today, exclusive album packages are available for Davis’ fan club, The Parish, with general pre-orders opening tomorrow via JordanDavisOfficial.com, where you can also find upgrade packages and autographed memorabilia.

“It’s been an evolution, and not just from a songwriting standpoint,” Davis told American Songwriter. “Everything matches the song…letting the song be a song and letting the lyrics lead it. Nothing feels forced. To me, it’s an album expressing exactly where I’m at right now.”

Jordan Davis - What My World Spins Around (Official Audio Video)

Bluebird Days will feature several other tracks that Davis has also unveiled of late, including the fan favorites “Next Thing You Know,” “Midnight Crisis” featuring Danielle Bradbery, “Part of It,” and his current hit single, “What My World Spins Around.” The latter song has amassed more than 145 million streams since its release in the summer. Written by Davis, Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd, it was debuted on NBC’s Today. Davis is set to perform it at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, to be broadcast on NBC on November 24, and before that, during his headlining performance at Canada’s CFL Grey Cup Halftime Show on Sunday (20).

Davis is continuing his guest slot on Luke Combs’ tour through December, and had headlined his own sellout shows coast to coast this year, including back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Early in 2023, he is set to join Thomas Rhett on the international leg of his Bring the Bar To You Tour. More information is at jordandavisofficial.com/tour.

