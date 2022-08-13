Jordan Davis Lets Fate Take The Lead On New Single ‘Next Thing You Know’

Jordan Davis 'Next Thing You Know' – Credit: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

On his latest single “Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis had been resolved in his decision to stay single – then a night out at the bar swept him up into a whirlwind romance. The record, written by Davis, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne, and Greylan James, recounts the ways in which one thing can lead to another when fate takes the lead.

“Swear that you’re staying single next thing you know / You meet a girl at a bar and next thing you know / You get her laughin’, its two a.m. / You’re tellin your buddies three months in / That she ain’t moving in but next thing you know / There’s a Uhaul trailer next thing you know / Your old apartment is y’all’s new place / There goes the carpet but the deer head stays,” Davis recounts with vivid storytelling.

From there, the country star is heading to the jewelry store for an engagement ring, then he’s waiting at the end of the aisle. Then comes the unexpected pregnancy and the thrill of being called a father for the first time. When Davis blinks, 17 years have gone by and his first born is heading off to college.

Jordan Davis - Next Thing You Know (Official Audio)

“Next thing you know you get to know your wife again / And you’re more in love than you’ve ever been / With a lot of years of remember whens and still some down the road,” Davis sings. “‘Cause next thing you know you got a yard full of your kids’ kids And you take them to church, teach em to fish and ya.”

The single concludes on a note as sweet as the preceding story, with Davis in reflection mode as he looks at the life he’s built around that one unexpected encounter all those years ago.

“Tell them stories every chance you get / ‘Bout how fast this life down here can go / Next thing you know, Next thing you know.”

“Next Thing You Know” follows the release of Davis’ latest single “What My World Spins Around,” both of which are expected to appear on his forthcoming third project, set to follow up last year’s Buy Dirt EP.

Stream or purchase “Next Thing You Know.”