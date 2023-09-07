Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis Among Stars Of 57th CMA Award Nominations

Chris Stapleton - Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, HARDY, and Jordan Davis are among the most-featured artists in the Country Music Association’s newly-announced nominations list for the 57th Annual CMA Awards. Wilson and Combs will contest the highest honor, the CMA Entertainer of the Year title (for which Combs is the current holder) with Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

Wilson leads the list with no fewer than nine nominations, while first-time nominee Jelly Roll has five, and Combs and HARDY four each. Recognized three times are Davis, Ashley McBryde, producer/mix engineer Joey Moi, songwriter/producer Jordan Schmidt, Stapleton, Wallen, and musician/producer Derek Wells. The show will again be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning and airs live in the US from Nashville on Wednesday, November 8 from 8pm-11pm on ABC.

Wilson’s nine nods are as Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year for both “Heart Like A Truck” and “wait in the truck,” Album of the Year (Bell Bottom Country), Song of the Year (“Heart Like A Truck”), Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Save Me”), Musical Event of the Year (“wait in the truck”), and Music Video of the Year (“wait in the truck”).

Carly Pearce - We Don't Fight Anymore (ft. Chris Stapleton) (Official Music Video)

MCA Nashville’s Jordan Davis’ three nominations are all for his single “Next Thing You Know,” as Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Stapleton, as well as being shortlisted for Entertainer of the Year, is recognized for Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year with “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” his collaboration with Carly Pearce.

This year’s first-time nominees form an extensive list, including Mason Allen, Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Michael H. Brauer, Katelyn Brown, Zach Bryan, Tracy Chapman, Josh Ditty, David Fanning, Nicki Fletcher, Greylan James, Jelly Roll, Paul Jenkins, Gena Johnson, Chase McGill, Cameron Montgomery, Megan Moroney, Austin Nivarel, Eivind Nordland, John Osborne, Hunter Phelps, David Ray Stevens, Patrick Tohill, Alysa Vanderheym, The War And Treaty, Hailey Whitters, Ben Williams, Dallas Wilson, and Charlie Worsham.

