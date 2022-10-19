CMT Announces Lineup For ‘Next Women Of Country: Celebrating The Songs Of Loretta Lynn’

Next Women of Country Lineup - Photo: Courtesy of CMT

CMT, in partnership with City Winery Nashville, has announced the lineup for its final “Next Women of Country” showcase of the year on Tuesday, November 8th at 7:30pm CT. “CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Songs of Loretta Lynn, presented by CMT Night Out Nashville and Change The Conversation,” will pay tribute to the late icon’s legendary catalog, with Lynn’s songs performed by a very special group of female artists.

CMT’s Leslie Fram and Wendy Moten will co-host the third CMT Night Out Nashville showcase, featuring performances in the round from special guests: Bowen + Young, Brooke Eden, Caylee Hammack, Erin Enderlin, Miko Marks, Sacha, Stephanie Quayle, and Tiera Kennedy. Moten will also perform. Tickets are on-sale now at citywinery.com/nashville.

The November showcase follows previously held “Next Women of Country” events which took place in August and September. The August 31 show was co-hosted by Fram and Jessie James Decker, and featured performances from NWOC alum Callista Clark, Camille Parker, Hannah Dasher, Jenna Paulette, Julia Cole, Laci Kaye Booth, Lily Rose, Reyna Roberts, Tenille Arts, and Decker. The September 28 performance was co-hosted by Fram and Rissi Palmer, and featured performances from NWOC’s Ashland Craft, Brittney Spencer, Chapel Hart, Harper Grae, Madeline Edwards, Morgan Wade, Renee Blair, and Palmer, with surprise guests The War and Treaty.

Upon the heartbreaking news of Lynn’s passing on October 4, the Grand Ole Opry’s first priority became honoring the music and memory of the late icon. The celebration of Lynn’s life happened to coincide with the Opry’s 97th birthday week, which meant that it has been at the core of country music only a little bit longer than Lynn, who was 90 years old.

The Opry celebrated Lynn’s milestone birthday earlier this year in grand style, with an event that included performances from Lynn’s sister Crystal Gale as well as Maggie Rose, The Gatlin Brothers, and more. Lynn herself had been a member of the Opry for no less than 60 years as of September 25.

