Honky Tonk Girl: Loretta Lynn’s Grand Ole Opry Debut
The coal miner’s daughter was 25 years old when she made her first appearance on the celebrated show and broadcast.
“I came out the back of the building, and I was hollering, ‘I’ve sung on the Grand Ole Opry! I’ve sung on the Grand Ole Opry!’” Those are the memories of the late, great country music original Loretta Lynn, reminiscing with Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper about her first performance at the famous live institution, which took place on October 15, 1960.
The coal miner’s daughter was 25 years old at the time, and that first show took place during an important year in her career development. Signed to the Zero label, before she began her longtime association with Decca, Lynn had made her first country singles chart appearance in June that year with “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.” It reached No.14 during a nine-week run.
Then came the Opry appearance, which was a real personal landmark. “The first memory I have of the Grand Ole Opry was, when I went out to sing, I remember patting my foot, and that’s it,” she said in the Tennessean interview. “I don’t remember even singing. Now I was so excited, I don’t remember singing, but I remember patting my foot. I went off stage and thought, ‘I forgot to listen to myself sing!’”
A donut for breakfast
Lynn and her husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn, spent their first night in Nashville sleeping in their car in front of the famous concert setting. They were so poor, the legend has it, that for breakfast they shared a donut.
Just two years later, Loretta Lynn became a member of the Opry, and with perfect timing. She had just made her chart comeback with her first Decca hit, the aptly-named “Success.” She was rarely out of the country charts for the next 25 years. At the age of 86, this remarkable doyenne of country music released her 41st studio album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, in September 2018, and followed it with Still Woman Enough in March 2021, before her passing at the age of 90 in October 2022.
Allen Kendrick
October 15, 2015 at 4:20 pm
Love all you music Loretta you have been part of my life for a long time honey. I watch Coal Miners Dautgher every time it’s on. Love you honey you take care and may God bless you. By the way I’m from Pikeville Kentucky
Karla
October 15, 2015 at 5:11 pm
I love you too Loretta,.Some of my best child hood memories were seeing you and Ernest Tubb at the Jamborees in West Virginia. I always stood in line to get your and Ernest Tubb autograph. Thanks for the great memories and Happy anniversary.Karla Fiallos
Lori Ehret
October 15, 2015 at 5:05 pm
Love you and all of your music. You have been a part of my life through music since I was 3 years old (42 years now). You are an admiration and I love that you have always remained true to yourself. You are one of a kind and there will NEVER be another like you. I am so blessed to have grown up listening to you. May God continue to bless you and Thank You for all you do! Love you Honey!
Lori from Frankfort, KY
Doris Harlin
October 15, 2015 at 5:12 pm
Loretta love you and all your music.Also loved,loved coal miners daughter.I’am from Richlands Va..my dad was a coal miner and passed away at the age of 44 from black lung disease.Every time I watch coal miners daughter it brings me back to my youth.Thats exactly how I lived as a child..
Doris Harlin
October 15, 2015 at 5:24 pm
Loretta I love you and all of your music.I watch coal miners daughter every time its on.LOVe,LOVE that movie.Takes me back to my childhood thats exactly how I grew up in Richlands,Va.My dad was a coal miner and passed away at the age of 44 from black lung disease.You are my favorite country singer.
eli d zdunich
October 15, 2015 at 6:09 pm
LORETTA YOU AND YOUR MUSIC FOR YEARS.YOU HAVE WENT THROUGH TOO GET YOUR MUSIC OUT, ESPECIALLY EARLY ON. YOUR FRIEND PATSY WAS A TRUE LIGHT FOR YOU TOO SEEK WHAT YOU WANTED, AND IT WORKED.PATSY IS AND WILL ALWAYS BE MY FAVORITE COUNTRY FEMALE SINGER.HAVE NOT LISTENED TO 1 BAD TUNE FROM HER OR YOU.GOD BLESS AND MAY CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC LIVE ON! ELI FROM. NV.