Colombian Star Juanes Gets Inducted Into The Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Colombian, multi-Grammy, and Latin Grammy Award winner Juanes, has been inducted into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame at the 10th anniversary La Musica Awards at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

After a performance of “Minas Piedras,” “La Vida Es Un Ratico,” “Es Por Ti” and “Volverte A Ver” with his long-standing band and orchestral support, Juanes swept the room with his lush vocals and brought his distinctive folk-inspired rock to the stage.

Juanes accepted his induction into the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame with an inspiring speech, detailing his community of peers within the industry, how far he’s come as an artist making music since 1988 with his band Ekhymosis, and going on to win Grammys and a multitude of other awards, alongside his prolific discography.

The critically acclaimed artist described his infatuation for music from an early age, the kind-heartedness and love from his friends and family, and the unequivocal support that brought him to this moment. He particularly mentioned the impact of the LSHOF, Rudy Perez, and Desmond Marshall, before going into the vulnerability that has allowed him to make songs that withstand the test of time.

Speaking from the heart, Juanes explained that “the love for music has always been stronger than the fear of being judged.”

Juanes came to this country 24 years ago, and he detailed the struggle that came with his immigration to the United States, but in doing so, he captured the gratitude he holds for his community and the millions of hearts that his music has touched, and subsequently, “the fear [of being judged] also disappears when I witness something beautiful.

