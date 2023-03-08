Crystal Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day With SiriusXM Guest Mix

Crystal Waters - Photo: Mike Ruiz (Courtesy of Magnum PR)

In celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Crystal Waters will be taking over the airwaves at SiriusXM’s Utopia Channel for an exclusive guest mix airing on March 15 at 3PM ET and will also re-air at 8PM ET and remain on the app for two weeks.

“I love that Utopia plays some of the older hits but also makes way for new songs from the same artists,” says Crystal. “You can expect to hear some of my favorite House tracks on this mix and lucky for me, some of them are my friends. There’s a lot of upbeat songs that I’m sure everyone can sing along to.”

These two pivotal holidays celebrating women all over the world and their accomplishments are especially meaningful to Crystal: “To me, these mean standing up for equality for everyone. It means no more stereotypes. It means I can do anything while also giving recognition to those who have been examples of this and inspiration to others.” When it comes to women who have made a lasting impact in her own life, Crystal credits “my grandmother, my mother, my aunts and my sister. These are women who, besides the odds, raised children, made sure they were educated and stood with high morals.”

Widely regarded as the Queen of House Music, Crystal has paved the way for Black and female artists since her start, being one of the first artists who helped “bring house music to the masses.” She’s earned 13 Billboard No.1’s since 1991 and continues to be one of the most sampled and covered artists in music.

Offering her thoughts on what’s contributed to her longevity, Crystal says, “I think staying productive and being willing to try new things has helped, while still being ok with making lots of mistakes. I’ve made a lot, but they were very valuable in my learning process. Learn the business, network, always give a little more than they ask for. Surround yourself with positive people and always be nice!”

Visit SiriusXM’s official website for more information.