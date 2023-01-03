Danielle Bradbery Announces ‘A Special Place Tour’

Danielle Bradbery - Photo: CeCe Dawson (Courtesy of Big Machine Label Group)

Powerhouse vocalist Danielle Bradbery has announced the launch of her first-ever headlining tour, entitled ‘A Special Place.’

The run kicks off February 23 in Indianapolis, IN and ends April 1 in Bradbery’s hometown of Houston, TX. Bradbery’s fan club pre-sale starts today (January 3) prior to public on sale Thursday, January 5 at 10:00A local time via Bradbery’s official website.

“I’m so excited to hit the road for my very first headline tour,” shared Bradbery. “I’ve built a show that I’m really proud of and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The tour supports Bradbery’s new single of the same name. Employing her smoky, power vocals and definitive sparkle, “A Special Place” is the sort of post-classic country that can paint a picture, pierce a moment and deliver the kind of come-uppance that would make Loretta Lynn proud. Leave it to songwriters Maren Morris, Sasha Sloan, Shane McAnally and Jimmy Robbins to throw down with a gusto rarely seen–and producers Nathan Chapman and Derek Wells to capture that unrepentant joy with an equally robust track.

Bradbery has come a long way since kickstarting her career at just 16-years-old. Spending the past decade growing into her artistry, the Texas native has honed her skills and defined her sound while pouring her heart into lyrics–earning award nominations, touring across the globe, and collaborating with some of the biggest names in music including Diplo, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Nick Jonas, and more. Next up, Bradbery joins “Midnight Crisis” duet partner Jordan Davis on the road supporting him on select dates beginning February 1 in Denver, CO.

Visit Danielle Bradbery’s official website for more information.

A Special Place Tour:

February 23 | HI-FI – Indianapolis, IN

February 24 | Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

February 25 | The Stache – Grand Rapids, MI

March 9 | Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

March 10 | MilkBoy – Philadelphia, PA

March 11 | The Hamilton – Washington, D.C.

March 30 | House of Blues – Dallas, TX

March 31 | Antone’s Nightclub – Austin, TX

April 1 | Warehouse Live – Houston, TX