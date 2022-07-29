DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour

DaniLeigh - Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for ABA

DaniLeigh, the billion-streaming singer and songwriter, dancer, choreo­grapher, and producer whose heartfelt new EP My Side arrived in stores last week via Def Jam Recordings, has announced the “4 Velour” Tour.

The run is her first major head­lining tour of the U.S., with tickets on-sale this morning (July 29) at 10:00 a.m. local time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will kick off September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, CA. It will wrap up with a homecoming date at the Novo in Los Angeles on October 13.

In the run-up to the release of My Side, Dani dropped her latest “Heartbreaker” single and lyric video the week before. She had made her long-awaited return in May with “Dead To Me,” the heartbreakingly honest single whose video premiered earlier this month.

DaniLeigh’s growing legions of fans are still abuzz in the wake of her no-holds-barred My Side #No Filter in-depth interview on May 10 with iHeart Radio Power 95.1 on-air personality Angie Martinez. It was shared on the release day of “Dead To Me,” and DaniLeigh openly discussed her most intimate and challenging moments of the past two tumult­u­ous years, her relation­ships, motherhood, and what’s next for the artist.

My Side, with “Dead To Me” and “Heartbreaker,” is the first new music by DaniLeigh since her highly praised Movie album and film counterpart of 2020, which included her three single and video successes of that year: “Levi High” featuring DaBaby, (precursor to the “Levi High Challenge” TikTok compilation video); “Dominican Mami” featuring Fivio Foreign (whose sizzling video was shot on location in DaniLeigh’s ancestral Dom­in­i­can Republic); and “Monique,” the soundtrack of Finish Line’s #ShoesSoFresh high-profile campaign.

In support of that campaign, DaniLeigh personally appeared in the Chapter 1 Parks Department video with Caleb McLaughlin and Lil Durk, generating over 30 million streams, and over 13 million YouTube views in its first three weeks.

Visit DaniLeigh’s official website for more information.