Danzig’s First Four Studio Albums Set To Receive Vinyl Reissue

The first four albums from iconic heavy metal band Danzig are set to be reissued on vinyl for the first time since their original releases. These LPs, Danzig (1988), Danzig II: Lucifuge (1990), Danzig III: How the Gods Kill (1992), and Danzig 4 (1994), will include gatefold jackets, printed sleeves, and come on black, standard weight vinyl.

These four albums remain standouts within Glenn Danzig’s celebrated discography. Danzig arrived after the songwriter’s first two projects, Misfits and Samhain, had run their respective courses.

Danzig, released in 1988, marked the first release on Rick Rubin’s Def American Recordings, now called American Recordings. The duo solidified their relationship a year prior, when Glenn contributed to the Rick Rubin-produced 1987 soundtrack for the film Less Than Zero. It was Rubin who advised the Misfits founder to name the band Danzig.

In a 2008 interview with Penny Blood, Danzig explained: “He [Rubin] said now it means a little more than it did back then, so you might want to consider it because if I’m going to sign you guys, I don’t want you to keep changing your name. So we talked more about changing the lineup on each record and got to play with lots of different musicians.” Eventually, Danzig saw the light and his band was officially born. “The choice was finally to call it Danzig.”

The self-titled Danzig debut immediately launched the band into new territories, thanks in large part to the success of singles like “Mother” and “Twist of Cain.”

Though the former song would go on to become a celebrated moment in the Danzig discography, they never attempted to write the same track twice. The four albums set to be reissued speak to Glenn Danzig’s insatiable desire to keep experimenting.

“Obviously I could have wrote ‘Mother’ 20 times and made tons of money and be playing gigantic arenas and whatever, but that’s not really what I want to do,” said Danzig. “It’s time to move on and explore other areas and I hope that there’s other bands coming up keep that same mind-set and try to expand what this genre is.”

