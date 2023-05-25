Darius Rucker Announces Vinyl Edition Of ‘True Believers’

Darius Rucker, ‘True Believers’ - Photo: Courtesy of UMe

As Darius Rucker celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his double Platinum-certified album True Believers, the iconic singer and songwriter has made the record available on vinyl for the first time.

In addition to the standard black vinyl available for preorder now, 500 commemorative signed copies are also available for preorder via Rucker’s official website.

Darius Rucker - Wagon Wheel

The album includes a number of singles, highlighted by the title track and Top 10 hit “Radio.” It also features Rucker’s Diamond-certified (11x Platinum) chart-topper “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling country songs of all time.

“This album changed so much for me musically and for our live show,” says the three-time Grammy winner. “As a kid who worked as a clerk in a record store, there’s a part of me that has always wanted this album to live on vinyl, so this is a great way to commemorate 10 years of Believers.”

The vinyl release precedes new music from Rucker, with his studio album Carolyn’s Boy set for release later this year. The album already has fans excited, with single “Fires Don’t Start Themselves” impacting country radio now. Fans will hear the new music and his expansive catalog of hits on the road this summer during the Starting Fires Tour, with tickets on sale now.

Rucker is also set to return to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Monday, June 5 for his 14th Annual Darius and Friends concert benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Darius and Friends has raised more than $3 million to date and is part of the star’s commitment he made to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 15 years ago after taking an inspiring tour of the hospital. He will also headline the second year of his personally curated Riverfront Revival Music Festival, which takes place in his hometown of Charleston, S.C. on October 7 and 8.

