David Rose’s Classic Hit ‘The Stripper’ Gets Reimagined In New Sci-Fi-Inspired Video

David Rose - Photo: Courtesy of Primary Wave

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of David Rose’s seminal, unmistakable big band hit “The Stripper,” the team at Verve Records has commissioned a new video that boasts CGI aliens enjoying the song’s suite of dazzling horns as they traverse across a lunar desert landscape.

The video is one of the first fully animated character music videos created using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 (UE5) software, the world’s most advanced 3D creation tool.



Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Rose was born in London but raised in Chicago and was mostly known for his work on movie scores and TV soundtracks, and he came up with the idea for “The Stripper” in 1958 while working on the score for a television tribute to the history of burlesque. The song was abandoned and forgotten about for four years, until Rose’s record label, MGM, needed a B-side for a new song of his, “Ebb Tide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

MGM insisted on getting the new track out as quickly as possible, and since Rose was out of town when they made this decision, the label tasked an office boy with sorting through Rose’s early recordings and unreleased tapes. He stumbled upon “The Stripper,” and the song took on a life of its own, topping the Billboard charts for one week in 1962. Additionally, the song was certified gold and was ranked by Billboard as the No.5 song of 1962.

The song has maintained a rich history in film and television since its release, and has practically become the defining anthem for playful strip scenes in films. The song is featured in scenes in the films The Scarecrow and Slap Shot. The track also appears in the soundtrack for films like The Full Monty and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

The track was also used on Match Game when Gene Rayburn or one of the panelists began “getting antsy.” Professional wrestler Rick Rude used a version for his entrance and stripping routine in the WWF, and Mötley Crüe used “The Stripper” to introduce the show on their 1987’s Girls, Girls, Girls Tour.

Listen to The Stripper.