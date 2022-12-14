Dawes Release Reflective ‘The Interest Of Time’ To Mark Sandy Hook Anniversary

Dawes - Photo: Rounder Records

Dawes have released the reflective ballad “The Interest Of Time,” a new song that doesn’t feature on their current album Misadventures Of Doomscroller, which came out to wide acclaim in July.

The piano-based piece is described as being “about the impossible thought process a parent must go through in the aftermath of such an unthinkable atrocity.” It’s released on the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy of December 14, 2012, when a gunman shot and killed 26 people, of whom 20 were children aged between six and seven, and the remainder were teachers.

The Interest Of Time

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last week, on December 6, former US President Barack Obama and Disney chief executive Robert A. Iger were the marquee speakers at an event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan to mark the anniversary. It was organized by Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit organization founded by some of the family members of the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith says of “The Interest Of Time”: “It’s a sad song. It would be strange to say I hope you enjoy it. But I hope you find some kind of meaning in it for you. A small effort to bring the humanity back to a desensitizingly regular piece of the news cycle.”

Tickets are now on sale for Dawes’ extensive US tour An Evening With…, which begins on March 2 in Birmingham, Alabama. The schedule includes shows at Los Angeles’ Theatre At Ace Hotel, the Ryman In Nashville, the Beacon Theatre in New York, and the Fillmore In San Francisco.

Misadventures Of Doomscroller, the band’s eighth studio album, produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson, was warmly welcomed by critics, with Variety’s Chris Willman describig it as “the biggest left turn that Dawes has made on record yet, although at its heart, “Doomscroller” doesn’t really stray far from the rock singer-songwriter template that has always been at the band’s heart.”

Uncut wrote that “Dawes have never sounded more musically sophisticated,” while the Allmusic review called the record “one their shortest and tightest albums to date that also happens to be one of their most enjoyably experimental.”

Buy or stream Misadventures Of Doomscroller.