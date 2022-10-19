Dawes Announces ‘An Evening With…’ US Headlining Tour

Dawes - Photo: Mickey Bernal/WireImage

Celebrated LA-based rock group Dawes have announced plans for a US headlining tour. An Evening With Dawes US Tour 2023 gets underway March 2, 2023 at Birmingham, AL’s Iron City, and then the band travels the country through a homecoming finale at Los Angeles, CA’s The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 5, 2023.

Highlights include stops at such historic venues as Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 4, 2023), New York City’s Beacon Theatre (March 18, 2023), and San Francisco, CA’s The Fillmore (April 26), as well as a special two-night stand at the world-famous Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA (April 27-28, 2023).

Spotify Presales begin Wednesday, October 19 at 10:00 am and conclude at 10:00 pm (local). Local Presales begin Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 am and conclude at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, October 21 at 10:00 am (local).

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming live run celebrates the recent release of Dawes’s critically acclaimed eighth studio album, Misadventures of Doomscroller, available everywhere now via Rounder Records. Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), Misadventures of Doomscroller represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before.

The album includes such singles as “Ghost In The Machine,” “Everything Is Permanent,” “Comes In Waves,” and the epic opening track, “Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax.” Official performance videos as well as a complete in-the-round performance of Misadventures of Doomscroller in its entirety–all directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA’s historic EastWest Studios–are streaming now via YouTube.

Dawes marked the arrival of Misadventures of Doomscroller with a wide-ranging series of live dates, including headlining shows, a summer run with The Head and The Heart, a unique co-headlining tour with Grammy Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas, and festival sets around the world. In addition, Dawes made history with a record-setting performance of “Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax” on CBS Saturday Morning. At 10 minutes and 5 seconds, the band captured the title for longest live performance of a single song on US TV to date.

Visit Dawes’ official website for more information.