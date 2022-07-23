Dawes Release New Album, Break Record On ‘CBS Saturday Morning’

Dawes - Photo: R. Diamond/Getty Images

Acclaimed Los Angeles-based rockers Dawes have released their long-awaitedeighth studio album, MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER, available everywhere now via Rounder Records.

Today, Dawes celebrated MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER with a historic and record-breaking performance of “Someone Else’s Café/Doomscroller Tries to Relax” on CBS Saturday Morning—at 10 minutes and five seconds, the longest live performance of a single song in US TV history.

Dawes: In the Round - Performing 'Misadventures of Doomscroller'

Produced by longtime collaborator Jonathan Wilson (Billy Strings, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen), MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER represents an adventurous new turn for Dawes, evincing a more ambitious, exploratory approach towards recording than ever before.

The album includes recently released singles like “Ghost In The Machine,” “Everything Is Permanent,” “Comes In Waves,” and the epic opening track, “Someone Else’s Café / Doomscroller Tries to Relax.”

Official performance videos—directed by Caitlin Gerard at Hollywood, CA’s historic EastWest Studio—are streaming now via YouTube. The live performance of the entire album filmed at EastWest which was available exclusively for the first weekend when the album was initially announced is back online and streaming now.

Dawes will further celebrate MISADVENTURES OF DOOMSCROLLER with a non-stop live schedule including headlining shows, festival performances, a summer run with The Head and The Heart, and a very special co-headlining tour with GRAMMY Award-nominated Canadian artist Bahamas.

“An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas” will see both acts performing together for two unique live sets, with Dawes backing Bahamas and Bahamas then joining Dawes for an unprecedented collaborative performance. The tour begins September 7 at Knoxville, TN’s Bijou Theatre and then travels the US through the month.

Other highlights include a very special solo performance by Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith at this weekend’s Newport Folk Festival in Newport, RI (Sunday, July 24) as well as a once-in-a-lifetime “Tom Petty Dreamset” at Indianapolis, IN’s All In Music & Arts Festival, led by Dawes and featuring a surprise lineup of special guests (Sunday, September 4).

