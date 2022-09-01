Demi Lovato And Royal & The Serpent Share Vevo Video For ‘EAT ME’

Demi Lovato, ‘Eat Me’ - Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Vevo

Demi Lovato has once again teamed up with Vevo to release a music video for her powerful anthem “EAT ME.”

Demi closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that allowed room for honesty and vulnerability. The intention of the performance space was to strike a balance between alluring and disorienting, clean and approachable. “EAT ME” sees Demi dressed in all red, kneeling on a large platform under a low, green-lit ceiling.

Demi Lovato - EAT ME feat. Royal & the Serpent (Official Live Performance) | Vevo

Slow and sensual at first, viewers are lured into a false sense of calm before being hit with a storm of strobe lights, heavy guitars, and crashing drums. The camera pans to Royal & The Serpent, face down on the red carpet, clad in a green beret and babydoll dress, whose vocals seem to slither around the room. The two contrasting powerhouses complete the set in raucous harmony before the set goes dark.

“Our team has had the privilege of working with Demi for the past decade, and we were thrilled to bring our partnership to the next level with an Official Live Performance,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing.

“Demi’s artistry is truly unmatched, and she has carved out her place in the industry. We really dug into the creative with Demi and collaborated throughout the entire process, she was incredibly intentional with the vision for the set and how we could elevate the vibe of her new music. Working with such an involved artist makes all the difference in these partnerships, and we really feel that it shines through on screen. These edgy performances are truly all Demi and better than ever!”

“My new album HOLY FVCK is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger, and through this emotional release, the album concludes in a hopeful place of joy that allows me to take my power back from the very things that made me angry,” Demi states.

“I knew I wanted to showcase my new music in a unique way for my fans, both visually and sonically. So when an Original Live Performance with Vevo was on the table, I immediately started to brainstorm creatively–the lighting, the room design, my look and outfits, how to incorporate our incredible female live band–all of it! The Vevo team made this vision a reality with me, and I hope my fans can feel the emotion and power through these live performances.”

Buy or stream HOLY FVCK.