Demi Lovato’s ‘Holy Fvck’ Tops Alternative And Rock Charts

Grammy-nominated global superstar Demi Lovato’s critically acclaimed 8th studio album, HOLY FVCK out now via Island Records, has appeared all over the Billboard Charts. The album has topped the Rock and Alternative album charts, in addition to the Rock & Alternative chart. Additionally, the album debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album came it at No.4 on the Top Album Sales Chart. Additionally, it marks Demi’s fifth consecutive Top 10 Debut in the UK, landing at No.7 on the UK album chart.

The 16-track album is a sonic journey grounded in their rock and pop-punk roots and illustrates an earnest yet tongue-in-cheek retrospective of their life experiences. HOLY FVCK includes previously released songs “29,” “SUBSTANCE, ”SKIN OF MY TEETH,” and features from Yungblud, Royal & The Serpent, and Dead Sara.

“When making HOLY FVCK, I wanted to explore the dichotomy between ideas and feelings we all face: good & bad, holy & evil, and anger & love. The album is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger and concludes with me reclaiming my power. It gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn’t know were possible and find joy I’d been missing when making music. It’s cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time. I don’t know where I’ll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years–but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too,” states Demi.

Additionally, Demi will bring the album to fans across South America and North America this Fall on their HOLY FVCK Tour. Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as reimagined rock versions of their hits, including “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool for the Summer,” and more.

