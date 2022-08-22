Demi Lovato Shares Fiery Performance Of ‘29’ For Vevo Series

Demi Lovato - Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fresh off the release of her new album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has shared a special live performance of her single ’29,’ kicking off her Vevo live performance series.

Lovato closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create an intimate performance space that strikes the balance between alluring and disorienting. In the visual, the singer-songwriter stands on a red-carpeted platform illuminated by a grid of bright white lights, while she saunters towards the camera, belting with her all female band supporting from the side.

Demi Lovato - 29 (Official Live Performance) | Vevo

“My new album HOLY FVCK is a deeply personal journey that begins with pain and anger, and through this emotional release, the album concludes in a hopeful place of joy that allows me to take my power back from the very things that made me angry,” Demi states.

“I knew I wanted to showcase my new music in a unique way for my fans, both visually and sonically. So when an Original Live Performance with Vevo was on the table, I immediately started to brainstorm creatively – the lighting, the room design, my look and outfits, how to incorporate our incredible female live band – all of it!

Vevo and Demi Lovato have a long history of working together, including a 2012 “Vevo Presents” set, 2017 Vevo x Demi Lovato performance of “Tell Me You Love Me,” and Footnotes videos of “SUBSTANCE,” “SKIN OF MY TEETH” and “Dancing With The Devil.”

“Demi’s artistry is truly unmatched, and she has carved out her place in the industry,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing.

“We really dug into the creative with Demi and collaborated throughout the entire process, she was incredibly intentional with the vision for the set and how we could elevate the vibe of her new music.”

Lovato will bring her new album on the road this fall when she sets off on her tour of North and South America.

Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as reimagined rock versions of Demi’s hits, including “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Cool for the Summer,” and more.

Tickets and VIP packages are available on her official artist site.

Buy or stream HOLY FVCK.