Devon Gilfillian Returns With ‘Let The Water Flow’

Just ahead of next month’s mid-term elections, acclaimed singer and songwriter, Devon Gilfillian, has shared “Let The Water Flow,” a soulful plea for voting rights and democratic justice.

Written by Devon Gilfillian, Ran Jackson, and Henry Brill, the brand-new track was inspired by the political transformation taking place in Georgia and the essential need for election integrity across America.

Devon Gilfillian - Let The Water Flow (Official Lyric Video)

Devon Gilfillian on the story behind “Let The Water Flow”: “It’s truly insane what people have had to go through to get their democratic voices heard in the United States. The inspiration for “Let the Water Flow” came when Georgia governor Brian Kemp was in the process of passing a bill into law that would create even more challenges for the people of Georgia (especially Black and poor Georgians) to make their voices heard.

“This song is not just about voter suppression in Georgia; it’s about voter suppression and inequity throughout this country. It’s about the belief that voting is a right and not a privilege. This song is a declaration that our voices will be heard no matter how many mountains we have to climb.”

Produced by Jeremy Lutitio (Joy Oladokun, NEEDTOBREATHE), “Let The Water Flow” is Gilfillan’s second release for his new label home Fantasy Records, following last month’s sultry and raw, “Brown Sugar Queen,” featuring rising Swedish soul singer Janice. Proceeds from “Let The Water Flow” generated via Bandcamp will benefit voting rights organizations, Fair Fight in Georgia, and The Equity Alliance in Nashville, TN.

Gilfillian has been an active and energetic voice for voting rights and democratic justice. In 2020, following the murder of George Floyd, he released a song for song remake of Marvin Gaye’s iconic album, What’s Going On, donating the funds toward election-cycle resources and education for low-income communities of color.

That same year, Gilfillian hosted There’s An Election Going On, a concert/livestream which also aided The Equity Alliance in Nashville and featured friends Jason Isbell, Grace Potter, Local Natives, Drew Holcomb, Marcus King, and The War and Treaty, among others. Just last week, he performed at a fundraiser with Lucinda Williams in Nashville supporting Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District Democrat candidate, Senator, Heidi Campbell.

