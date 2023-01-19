Dierks Bentley Returns To Nashville’s Exit/In For ‘Same Ol’ Me’ Video

Dierks Bentley - Photo: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley has shared a performance video for his new single “Same Ol’ Me,” filmed at one of Nashville’s most celebrated live venues, the Exit/In. The song will feature on his new album Gravel & Gold, which is released on February 24.

The clip captures an emotional return for Bentley and his band to the much-loved west Nashville venue, which closed its doors at the end of last year when its lease ran out, after 51 years, despite fundraising efforts to save it. The building’s owners, AJ Capital, have said that they will reopen Exit/In under new management this year.

Dierks Bentley - Same Ol' Me (Performance Video)

The country star was inspired by his own memories of the club to make the new video there. “My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone Arena,” he says. “I opened for Asleep at the Wheel before I had a record deal or anything. A manager was supposed to come watch me play, but they didn’t show up. I had a few too many Busch Lights and passed out under a bench. The last thing I remember hearing was Ray Benson’s booming voice. I woke up around 4AM and realized I was all alone!”

Bentley returned to the Exit/In to be part of its final days as an independent venue. “It was bittersweet to be in there during the last days of December as they were closing it down,” he confesses. “I felt honored to take a shot with the guys and toast to the history there and turn the lights off.”

Dierks Bentley - Gravel & Gold (Album Trailer)

Gravel & Gold, the artist’s tenth studio album, marks his debut as a producer. It will also feature the already-released tracks “Gold” and “High Note,” the latter featuring Billy Strings, Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Charlie Worsham, and Bryan Sutton. Bentley is joined on “Cowboy Boots” by Ashley McBryde.

