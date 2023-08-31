Dillon Francis Teams Up With Alesso And Clementine Douglas For ‘Free’

Dillon Francis - Photo: Sela Shiloni

Dillon Francis has unveiled a new track, “Free,” made with longtime friend and collaborator, Swedish DJ and producer Alesso, and vocalist and songwriter Clementine Douglas.

“Ever wanted to feel like a golden retriever living the best day of its life?” Francis asks. “Well then this song is for you. You’re welcome.”

Dillon Francis, Alesso, Clementine Douglas - Free (Visualizer)

The new track is taken from Francis’ forthcoming Astralwerks album, This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, and follows previous offerings “LA ON ACID” with Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead, “Pretty People” featuring rising Turkish star INJI, “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and EVAN GIIA—which went No.1 at U.S. Dance Radio and was later remixed by Zomboy—and “Goodies,” which was later remixed by Knock2.

Additionally, Francis recently confirmed “Music Is My Passion,” a consecutive run of three takeover shows in L.A. at the end of this year. On November 30, he will appear as the ubiquitous yet ever-elusive DJ Hanzel at The Roxy Theatre, followed by a special Moombahton set at The Mayan on December 1 and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine on December 2.

Last year, Francis shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friend Yung Gravy, Cake, and Cognac. His last house LP, Happy Machine, which includes the No.1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.

Dillon Francis has been making waves in dance music and beyond for more than a decade, bursting on to the scene in the early 2010s with a series of underground hits. He’s released a number of widely acclaimed full-length projects, including the 2014 major label debut Money Sucks, Friends Rule, 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire—a Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart No.1, 2018’s WUT WUT—a Spanish-language LP featuring some of the biggest names in Latin music, the 2019 mixtape Magic Is Real, and Happy Machine in 2021.

Buy or stream “Free.”