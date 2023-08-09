Dillon Francis Confirms ‘Music Is My Passion’ Takeover Shows In LA
He will appear at The Roxy Theatre, The Mayan, and The Shrine.
Dillon Francis has announced “Music Is My Passion,” a consecutive run of three takeover shows in L.A. at the end of this year.
On November 30, he will appear as the ubiquitous yet ever-elusive DJ Hanzel at The Roxy Theatre, followed by a special Moombahton set at The Mayan on December 1, and a Dillon Francis and Friends show at The Shrine on December 2.
Pre-sale is live now, and general on-sale beginning Friday, August 11. The takeover shows will celebrate This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, Dillon’s forthcoming album on Astralwerks and the sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire.
Last month, Francis shared a new track “LA ON ACID,” alongside Miami electronic duo Good Times Ahead. Back in March, Francis released the Zomboy remix of “Don’t Let Me Let Go” with Illenium and Evan Giia and the Knock2 remix of “Goodies.” The original versions of the tracks are taken from Dillon’s forthcoming This Mixtape Is Fire TOO, a sequel to 2015’s This Mixtape Is Fire that will also arrive via Astralwerks.
Last year, Francis shared one-off singles “Move It” with Valentino Khan and “Once Again” with VINNE following a collaborative EP with longtime friends Yung Gravy, Cake, and Cognac. His last house LP Happy Machine, which includes the No.1 “Love Me Better” with Shift K3Y and Marc E. Bassy and more, was released to widespread acclaim in 2021.