‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ Doc To Screen In Cinemas In September And October

Ronnie James Dio - Photo: Fin Costello/Redferns

Dio: Dreamers Never Die, the career-spanning documentary on the life and times of Ronnie James Dio will be screened in cinemas worldwide on September 28 and October 2.

Executive produced by Dio’s widow and long-time manager, Wendy Dio, and fully authorized by the artist’s estate, the film delves deep into the singer’s incredible rise from a ‘50s doo-wop crooner to his early rock days in Elf and Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, to replacing Ozzy Osbourne in Black Sabbath, and finally cementing his rock star status with his own band.

The film incorporates never-before-seen footage and personal photos, as well as offering intimate scenes with his closest peers, family, and friends, among them Wendy Dio, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Vinny Appice, Glenn Hughes, Lita Ford, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Sebastian Bach and Jack Black. The cinema screenings will also include outtakes from the film.

Presented in cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing, tickets for Dio: Dreamers Never Die go on sale on August 24 at 3pm UK time, and can be obtained from the film’s official website.

“We are excited to be partnering with Wendy Dio to present Dio: Dreamers Never Die in cinemas worldwide,” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. “Ronnie James Dio has and continues to influence the heavy metal movement. This cinema event will take fans on a big screen journey into the creative and personal life of this notable frontman.”

Ronnie James Dio died of stomach cancer on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67. He was renowned throughout the world as one of the greatest and most influential vocalists in heavy metal history. The singer, who was recording and touring with Black Sabbath offshoot Heaven & Hell prior to his illness, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and made his final public appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.

