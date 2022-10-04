ADVERTISEMENT
Drake Announces Concert At The Famed Apollo Theater

The show is set for November 11.

Drake - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Drake - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Drake has announced that he will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York on November 11. The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic venue.

Shop the best of Drake’s discography on vinyl and more.

Fans can win tickets by visiting SiriusXM’s official website and scanning the QR code to listen to Sound 42 (Ch. 42) on the SXM App anytime from now until 11 pm ET on October 26, 2022. Then watch for a pop-up message on how to enter.

Back in July, Drake earned his first No.1s on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts, both dated July 2.

On Top Dance/Electronic Albums, Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind clocked in with 204,000 equivalent album units in the June 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Drake claimed a record eight of the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart’s top 10 positions. Below “Falling Back” at No.1 are “Texts Go Green” (No.2), “Massive” (No.3), “Calling My Name” (No.5), “A Keeper” (No.6), “Currents” (No.7), “Flight’s Booked” (No.8), and “Overdrive” (No.10). Overall, 10 tracks from Drake’s new album claim spots on the chart.

Honestly, Nevermind is also the first album to top both the Dance/Electronic Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

According to Billboard, Honestly, Nevemind and “Jimmy Cooks,” which features 21 Savage, came in at No.1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100. These marked Drake’s 11th entry atop each list. Drake is now one of the only five acts ever to have more than ten No. 1 albums.

It wasn’t necessarily a slamdunk for Drake’s seventh proper album (mixtapes and EPs are also included in his tally) to reach that coveted top spot either. After all, he did break with the past a bit for its creation, moving in a more house/Baltimore club-oriented direction and bringing in a new batch of producers including Black Coffee, Kid Masterpiece, and more to aid in that agenda. But that doesn’t seem to have impeded the progress of Honestly, Nevermind a bit.

Buy or stream Honestly, Nevermind.

Related Topics:
