Drake Announces Concert At The Famed Apollo Theater

Drake - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Drake has announced that he will perform at the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York on November 11. The exclusive SiriusXM concert marks the first time that Drake will perform at the iconic venue.

Shop the best of Drake’s discography on vinyl and more.

Fans can win tickets by visiting SiriusXM’s official website and scanning the QR code to listen to Sound 42 (Ch. 42) on the SXM App anytime from now until 11 pm ET on October 26, 2022. Then watch for a pop-up message on how to enter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in July, Drake earned his first No.1s on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts, both dated July 2.

On Top Dance/Electronic Albums, Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind clocked in with 204,000 equivalent album units in the June 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Drake claimed a record eight of the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart’s top 10 positions. Below “Falling Back” at No.1 are “Texts Go Green” (No.2), “Massive” (No.3), “Calling My Name” (No.5), “A Keeper” (No.6), “Currents” (No.7), “Flight’s Booked” (No.8), and “Overdrive” (No.10). Overall, 10 tracks from Drake’s new album claim spots on the chart.