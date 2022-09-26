Drowning Pool Release Ferocious New Single, ‘A Devil More Damned’

Drowning Pool - Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Texas hard rock stalwarts Drowning Pool have released “A Devil More Damned”, the third single from Strike A Nerve, their first new record since 2016. Drowning Pool’s heaviest record to date, Strike A Nerve will be released on CD, 180-gram vinyl and digital on September 30 via T-Boy/UMe. You can listen to “A Devil More Damned” below.

Drowning Pool have long been hailed as champions of blue-collar hard rock and metal, not just because of their consistently incendiary live shows and vastly impressive catalog, but because of the trials and tribulations that have marked their career. They aren’t unique in that regard. What they are is resilient, their everyman, working-class ethos and stubborn perseverance creating a bond few bands ever realize.

Strike A Nerve was inspired by wearing life’s battle scars on our sleeves. Those bumps and bruises got magnified during the worldwide COVID lockdowns; lockdowns that started mere months after Drowning Pool completed recording, mixing and mastering Strike A Nerve, an 11-song tour de force through the torn and battered psyche of a band. Written and recorded before the pandemic that halted the world in its tracks for more than two years, Strike A Nerve became more poignant with its time on the shelf.

ADVERTISEMENT

DROWNING POOL "A Devil More Damned" (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“This record is so badass, it’s perfect. It’s the four of us doing what we do to the best of our abilities,” said frontman Jasen Moreno. “The band is tight in every way. We’re firing off on all cylinders. We’re at the top of our game. There are all different ways of saying it, but it all amounts to the same thing — the results are just magic. From the way the record sounds, to the writing of it, to the production, to the look of it — it’s just a perfect Drowning Pool record. None of us could ask for anything more…”

Formed by guitarist CJ Pierce, Stevie Benton (bass) and Mike Luce (drums) in Dallas, Texas in 1996, Drowning Pool began as an instrumental trio, named after the 1975 film The Drowning Pool. The group enlisted singer Dave Williams to join their fold three years later and the band signed with Wind-Up Records which released Sinner in 2001. Williams died tragically on tour August 14, 2002, stricken by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an undiagnosed heart condition. Sinner stands as his only studio album with Drowning Pool.

Pre-order Strike A Nerve.