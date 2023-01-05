Eagles Add Additional Dates To ‘Hotel California Tour’

Eagles - Photo: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill will extend the Eagles’ “Hotel California” Tour with additional 2023 shows set for Jacksonville, Florida (Mar. 25); an encore performance in Tampa, Florida (Mar. 28); Columbia, South Carolina (Mar. 30); Knoxville, Tennessee (Apr. 1); Greensboro, North Carolina (Apr. 4); and Newark, New Jersey (Apr. 7).

Tickets for the “Hotel California” 2023 Tour, produced by Live Nation, go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time through Ticketmaster.

﻿Each concert will feature Hotel California, performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a full set of their greatest hits. All shows will begin at 8 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presales are available starting Thursday, January 12, starting at 10:00 AM local time. A limited number of VIP packages, including premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more, will be available.

The Eagles kicked off the “Hotel California” concerts in 2019 in Las Vegas to rave reviews and critical acclaim. To date, the Eagles have performed 77 sold-out shows, including five nights at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, four nights at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV, four nights at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX, three concerts at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX, three nights at the Forum in Los Angeles, and multiple nights in Austin, TX, Denver, CO, Nashville, TN, San Francisco, CA, Phoenix, AZ, Seattle, WA, St. Paul, MN, and Toronto, ON.

Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two Grammy Awards for “New Kid in Town” and “Hotel California.” Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original “Hotel California” tour.

Visit The Eagles’ official website for more information.