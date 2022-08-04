Elbow, Easy Life Confirmed For Glastonbury’s Pilton Party 2022

Elbow - Photo: Matt Kent/WireImage

Elbow and easy life have been announced as headliners for this year’s Glastonbury Pilton Party.

Both acts will perform at the Worthy Farm bash, which will be held for the first time since 2019, on September 2. They also appeared on the Pyramid Stage during the summer.

Every September, a few bands return to Worthy Farm for the annual bash, which is put on as a “thank you” fundraiser event for nearby residents and workers.

The Velvet Hands and Inkara are also on this year’s bill. Tickets for the event will go on sale in person from the old Festival Office, in Northload Street, Glastonbury from 10am to 4pm, Saturday (August 6). The cost for adults will be £35 and £15 for children.

On the day, the gates will open at 5pm BST, with the live music set to finish around 11pm. This will be followed by a DJ set from Patmandu which will run until midnight. For more information, visit the event’s official website.

Last time the event was held, Supergrass reunited to play the event for the first time in 10 years. Wolf Alice also performed, as well as Sam Richardson & the Renegades and Pattern Pusher.

Supergrass returned to The Other Stage this year to perform a host of hits from their back catalog. Frontman Gaz Coombes joked about how the band were “two years late”, adding: “Traffic was a b_ch,” when the band took to the stage.

The first Pilton Party took place in 1984 and has seen a host of big names as headliners, including Liam Gallagher in 2018.

Also in easy life news, the band recently dropped a brand-new single, “OTT,” a collaboration with New Zealand singer-songwriter, BENEE. The track received its first play as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record In The World.

The song is the latest preview of the British band’s upcoming album MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…, which is set to be released on August 12 via Geffen Records.

