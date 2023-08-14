Ellie Goulding Becomes First Musical Act To Perform At AIG Women’s Open Golf

Ellie Goulding - Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Ellie Goulding performed a hugely well-received set on an enthralling day at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in the UK. The BRIT Award winner closed out day three of the Championship with a show including all of her greatest hits as she became the first-ever musical act to perform at the AIG Women’s Open.

Fans were treated to a brand new way of enjoying women’s golf at the very highest level, with Goulding supported by English singer-songwriter Pixey.

Speaking ahead of her performance Ellie Goulding said in a statement: “I’m honored to be the first music artist to perform at the AIG Women’s Open. The elevation of women’s sport is something I’m a huge champion of, so I can’t wait to be surrounded by inspiring women.”

During Goulding’s set, fans were treated to an array of classic hits such as “Love Me Like You Do,” “I Need Your Love” and “Burn.” Also in the set was trance banger “Miracle,” the Eurodance inspired track produced by Calvin Harris that recently spent eight weeks at number one.

Earlier this year, Ellie Goulding scored the UK’s coveted Official Chart Double for the first time in her career. The singer topped both the Official Singles and the Official Albums Chart when “Miracle,” topped the charts simultaneously with her fifth album, Higher Than Heaven, which became the singer’s her fourth chart-topping LP.

Following on from her AIG Women’s Open appearance, Goulding will be embarking on her ‘Higher Than Heaven’ tour – coming to the UK and EU this fall.

Ellie Goulding: ‘Higher Than Heaven’ Tour dates:

October 16: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

October 18: Barrowland, Glasgow UK

October 19: O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

October 20: Manchester Academy, UK

October 23: O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

October 24: Roundhouse, London, UK

October 27: Bataclan, Paris, France

October 30: Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

October 31: Cirque Royale, Belgium, Brussels

November 2: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

November 6: E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

November 7: Huxley’s Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany.

Listen to the best of Ellie Goulding on Apple Music and Spotify.