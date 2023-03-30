Ellie Goulding Announces ‘Higher Than Heaven’ UK And European Tour

Ellie Goulding - Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Ellie Goulding has announced her ‘Higher Than Heaven’ tour – coming to the UK and EU this Autumn. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at Thursday April 6 at 9am.

Last month, fans were given an exclusive preview of the new album when Ellie returned to the stage for two sold-out intimate shows at London’s iconic KOKO in Camden. She captivated audiences with her previous hits alongside recent singles and some exclusive new music from the forthcoming album. The Evening Standard heralded the show as “a glorious display” and awarded her five stars.

Ellie’s hotly anticipated fifth studio album Higher Than Heaven is due for release this April 7 and comes fresh of the back of new single “By the End of the Night” and “Miracle” – her recent collaboration with Calvin Harris, has peaked at No.2 on the UK Official Chart and continues to grow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Than Heaven has seen Ellie enlist some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud), with the finished record seeing Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music. Higher Than Heaven is jam-packed with infectious hits that see Ellie’s signature vocals take centre stage whilst the production is pop music at its finest with stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies.

To date, Ellie has celebrated 10 platinum singles, three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. She has sold over 27 million albums and 218 million singles, amassing 43 billion streams worldwide. Ellie is also one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams. With over 50 million followers combined on her social platforms, she also earned YouTube’s Diamond Award with 10 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over 6.8 billion views globally.

Alongside her incredible music career, Ellie is a long-standing activist and philanthropist who uses her platform to engage young people with global issues. In 2017, Goulding was awarded the UN’s New Voices Award, and in recognition of her wider activism became a goodwill ambassador for UN Environment. Earlier this year, Goulding also became a TIME100 Impact Award winner and shortly after, announced her ambassadorship with the WWF.

Ellie Goulding: ‘Higher Than Heaven’ Tour dates:

October 16: 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

October 18: Barrowland, Glasgow UK

October 19: O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

October 20: Manchester Academy, UK

October 23: O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

October 24: Roundhouse, London, UK

October 27: Bataclan, Paris, France

October 30: Tivoli Vredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

October 31: Cirque Royale, Belgium, Brussels

November 2: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

November 6: E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

November 7: Huxley’s Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany.

Pre-order Higher Than Heaven.