Elton John Teases Britney Spears Collab Outside Of French Restaurant

Elton John - Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Elton John offered up a live tease of “Hold Me Closer,” his forthcoming collaboration with Britney Spears, by singing alongside the recording outside of a restaurant in France.

John posted a video of the performance Tuesday on Instagram. The clip shares its location as “La Guerite in Cannes.” The track features Spears handling the chorus from “Tiny Dancer,” remixing the iconic melody for 2022.

Last week, the duo revealed that “Hold Me Closer” will be released this Friday, August 26. They also shared cover art, which features childhood photos of each artist.

Elton and Britney first began teasing the track on August 8. The track is available for pre-order. Upon the initial announcement, John revealed little else about the track, but the initial Tweet was accompanied by cover art with the song title in simple script and two emojis—a rose and a rocket ship—beneath it.

It’s an exciting time for Elton, who recently announced that he will play five special “encore” concerts in Australia and New Zealand next year, extending his ongoing multi-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour,” which will mark his final run of shows.

John will kick off the new round of dates in Newcastle, New South Wales on January 10, 2023 before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. He will then head to New Zealand to perform in Christchurch on January 24. He will then fly to Auckland to perform two rescheduled shows on January 27 and 28.

“In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows,” the singer-songwriter said when announcing the new dates. “I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!”

John recently began the UK leg of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour in Norwich on June 15. Having first announced the first UK dates for his final ever run of shows in 2018, he had been set to play a run of rescheduled UK headline dates between October and December 2021.

Pre-order “Hold Me Closer.”