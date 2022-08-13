Elvis Costello Shares Plans For Mammoth 10-Night New York Residency

Elvis Costello – Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Elvis Costello has shared his plans to hold a huge 10-night residency in New York City next year, which will feature a changing setlist.

The rock icon revealed the scheduled gigs during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m gonna play a 10-night stand in New York City next February,” Costello explained. “But here’s the thing – I’m going to print a list of 10 songs a night that’s gonna give you a clue to what the night’s gonna be like. And the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret.”

The musician promised that fans will “never hear the same song twice,” adding that the setlists would add up to “200 songs [played] over 10 nights.” For fans wanting to go to all 10 nights, a “special price” will be set. “You can get a completely different price if you don’t wanna come at all,” Costello joked.

The residency will be held at Gramercy Theatre and begin in February 2023. Further dates and details are yet to be announced.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (August 10), Costello also reunited with his old band, Rusty. He and former bandmate Allan Mayes came back together to revive the group that they played in when they were teenagers and delivered a performance of Nick Lowe’s “Surrender To The Rhythm.” A recorded version of the cover appeared on the recent album Rusty: The Resurrection Of Rust.

“We played for about a year together,” Costello said of the old band. “We’ve been going our different ways since.”

He continued: “Allan rang me up and said, ‘It’s been about 50 years since we started our partnership.’ We would play everywhere in Liverpool where they would let us and a few places where they wouldn’t let us.” He said he had told Mayes that they should “make the record we would have made if they let us when we were 17.”

Rusty: The Resurrection Of Rust was released in June 2022 and features newly recorded renditions of six songs drawn from the setlists played by the band in 1972. Among them are covers of Jim Ford’s “I’m Ahead If I Can Quit While I’m Behind,” two originals in “Warm House” and “Maureen and Sam,” and more.

