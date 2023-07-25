Embrace Announces ‘The Good Will Out’ 25th Anniversary UK Tour

Embrace - Photo: C. Brandon/Redferns

Embrace will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album, The Good Will Out, with a 13-date UK tour in November. During these shows, the Yorkshire band will perform the seminal record in full, along with a greatest hits set. The tour follows on from Embrace’s huge sold-out hometown show in front of 6,000 fans at Halifax Piece Hall earlier this month.

In an official statement, Singer Danny McNamara said of the forthcoming tour, “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we released our debut album, but what’s even more amazing is that it still resonates with so many people after all this time. The Piece Hall show was one of the best gigs we’ve ever played, and one of the best nights of my life. It’s going to be amazing to take this show out on the road for the first time, we can’t wait.”

Following in the footsteps of Oasis and The Verve, Embrace became a pop sensation in post-Britpop Britain, breaking through in the late ‘90s. The group—hailing from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England—had a knack for big, anthemic hooks, which they transform into sweeping, sprawling, lugubrious rockers. This synthesis earned them a strong fanbase with their first singles in 1997, and their debut album, The Good Will Out.

Embrace - All You Good Good People

Originally released on Virgin’s Hut subsidiary in 1998, The Good Will Out became one of the fastest selling debut albums by a British artist, going on to sell over 500,000 copies domestically. Certified gold on the first day of release, the album hit the number one spot and spent 24 weeks in the Top 100, spawning three Top 10 singles, “All You Good Good People,” “Come Back To What You Know” and “My Weakness Is None Of Your Business” together with two further Top 40 hits “One Big Family” and “Fireworks.” Critically acclaimed across the board, NME hailed the album as the “one of the great debut albums of the past decade.”

In total, Embrace has scored three UK No.1 albums and six Top 10 singles to date, selling over two million albums in the process. The band’s most recent studio album How To Be A Person Like Other People was released earlier this year and became Embrace’s eighth UK Top 10 charting album in succession.

Tickets for ‘The Good Will Out’ tour go on sale on Friday, July 28, at 9am local time.

Embrace: ‘The Good Will Out’ UK Tour Dates:

NOVEMBER 2023:

Thur 2: Sheffield – O2 Academy

Fri 3: Southampton – Engine Room

Sat 4: Cardiff – Tramshed

Mon 6: Brighton – Chalk

Thr 9: Leeds – O2 Academy

Fri 10: Northampton – Roadmender

Sat 11: Bristol – O2 Academy

Sun 12: Oxford – O2 Academy

Tue 14: Glasgow – O2 Academy

Wed 15: Newcastle – Boiler Shop

Thr 16: Birmingham – O2 Institute

Fri 17: London – O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Sat 18: Manchester – Academy

