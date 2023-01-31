FLO Announces First-Ever North American Tour

FLO - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

London-based skyrocketing pop group FLO has announced its first-ever North American tour. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local time.

Starting the year making history by becoming the first group to ever win Radio 1’s BBC Sound of 2023 and the BRIT Rising Star Award, the London-based award-winning girl group show no signs of slowing down, with nine shows across eight cities in North America, headlining iconic venues from Toronto’s Opera House, New York’s Webster Hall, to the infamous Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Straight after their North American tour, FLO will embark on their first festival run, beginning with Sol Blume in Sacramento alongside Kehlani, Dublin’s Longitude festival, to Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival, and London’s Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, with two dates at Summersonic in Japan.

Earlier this month, FLO stopped by Elton John’s Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour, and the BBC Sound of 2023 and BRITS Rising Star winners revealed that their hotly anticipated new album will arrive in 2023.

When asked if there’s an album on the way, the trio’s Renée Downer responded, “There sure is. It’s going to be amazing.”

Though the record is coming, the group still has work to do before it’s complete. Said Jorja Douglas, “[We’re] Not very far at all, but we had a camp–an amazing camp–and we’ve just got a bunch of songs that Uzo, MNEK, vocaled, so we are currently in the process of vocaling those.”

FLO Tour Dates:

March 30 London HERE at Outernet (SOLD OUT)

April 3 Manchester New Century Hall (SOLD OUT)

April 13 Atlanta The Loft

April 15 Washington 9:30 Club

April 16 Philadelphia The Foundry

April 18 Toronto The Opera House

April 19 New York Webster Hall

April 22 New York Pace University

April 25 Chicago Thalia

April 27 Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre

April 29 Oakland The New Parish

April 30 Sacramento Sol Blume Festival

July 2 Dublin Longitude

July 7 Glasgow TRNSMT

July 8 London Wireless Festival (Finsbury Park)

August 19 Chiba Summersonic Tokyo

August 10 Osaka Summersonic Osaka