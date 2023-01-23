FLO Teases Arrival Of Debut Album On ‘Rocket Hour’

Flo - Photo: Courtesy of Dawbell PR

FLO stopped by Elton John’s Apple Music 1 show Rocket Hour, and the BBC Sound of 2023 and BRITS Rising Star winners revealed that their hotly anticipated new album will arrive in 2023.

When asked if there’s an album on the way, the trio’s Renée Downer responded, “There sure is. It’s going to be amazing.”

Though the record is coming, the group still has work to do before it’s complete. Said Jorja Douglas, “[We’re] Not very far at all, but we had a camp–an amazing camp–and we’ve just got a bunch of songs that Uzo, MNEK, vocaled, so we are currently in the process of vocaling those.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Amazon included FLO in their Breakthrough UK: Artists To Watch in 2023 lineup. The curated list of a dozen emerging UK-signed artists will be championed by the streaming platform over the next 12 months. The Amazon Music Artists To Watch 2023 list is: FLO, Anish Kumar, Caity Baser, Cassyette, Dylan, Flowerovlove, Henry Moodie, Jeshi, Nemzzz, Nia Archives, Venbee, and Wesley Joseph.

Each artist will receive significant support from Amazon Music over the next year. Alongside playlist, editorial and social support, Amazon Music is also providing each artist with professional press images, captured by photographer Rankin.

Earlier in January, Stormzy invited FLO for the remix of “Hide & Seek.” The top 10 single is taken from his new album This Is What I Mean,

Having been announced as Radio 1’s Sound Of 2023 via a video clip by Stormzy himself, FLO became the first group to ever win both the BRIT Rising Star and BBC’s Sound Of poll, less than a year after the release of their viral debut single “Cardboard Box.”

Produced by British producer AOD, the alternative version features a brand new verse courtesy of FLO, offering up a delicate and emotive sound, allowing inner peace to take center stage. To date, the original version of “Hide & Seek” has achieved over 60 million global streams, is certified Silver in the UK, and accomplished seven consecutive weeks in the UK top 10!

Listen to FLO and Elton John on Apple Music.