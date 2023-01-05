FLO Declared BBC Radio 1’s ‘Sound Of 2023’

FLO - Photo courtesy of Dawbell PR UK

Fast-rising UK girl group FLO have been declared BBC Radio 1’s ‘Sound of 2023.’

The trio – comprising Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer, and Stella Quaresma – just made history as the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star prize. And now, they’ve topped the BBC Radio 1’s ‘Sound Of 2023’ – the poll celebrating the best new music talent.

In a statement, FLO said: “Wow, we did it! To win this accolade not even a year after we released our debut single “Cardboard Box” is wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We feel so connected to our British music roots winning BBC Radio 1’s Sound OF 2023. Thank you to everyone who voted for us and put girl groups back on the map. To be recognized for our music and people to believe in our vision inspires us to go further this year! 2023 we’re ready.”

Flo - Losing You

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

FLO beat Nia Archives, Dylan, and Cat Burns to become BBC Radio 1’s ‘Sound Of 2023.’ Sir Elton John, Dua Lipa, Celeste and Sam Smith were among the stars on the voting panel. Smith, Adele, and Ellie Goulding are among the previous recipients. The 2022 winner was PinkPantheress.

FLO made their name after releasing their 1990s-influenced debut “Cardboard Box” this year, which they have performed on shows such as Later… with Jools Holland.

Meanwhile, the trio have insisted they don’t want to be in Little Mix’s “shadow”. The girls insisted they want to forge their own path but they are grateful to the girl group – who went on hiatus this year – for having “paved the way for us.”

Jorja, 20, said: “We’re creating our own thing. We don’t want to be in their (Little Mix’s) shadow. Obviously, they paved the way for us. We wouldn’t have been able to win our BRIT if they hadn’t won their BRIT [for best British group in 2021].”

In December, FLO released their latest single “Losing You.” The track was inspired by R&B icons like Brandy and Destiny’s Child and finds the group flipping the script on love songs, focusing on independence and rebirth, with sisterhood at the core.

Buy or stream ‘Losing You’