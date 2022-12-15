Rising Girl Group FLO Return With Powerful New Single ‘Losing You’

FLO – Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Rising British R&B girl group FLO have returned with their new single ‘Losing You,’ which follows their winning the BRITs 2023 Rising Star award.

The track was inspired by R&B icons like Brandy and Destiny’s Child and finds the group flipping the script on love songs, focusing on independence and rebirth, with sisterhood at the core.

“All these broken promises, you don’t know what loyal is,” the women sing in the chorus. “I’m so done with this, you’re only given 10 percent.” The video, meanwhile, serves as a “love letter to 2022,” according to a press release, and was directed by Meekz and Frost (Pa Salieu, Headie One, SK).

ADVERTISEMENT

FLO - Losing You (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last week (December 9), FLO became the first girl group to win the BRITs Rising Star award, beating competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives. They follow in the footsteps of previous winners Adele, Sam Fender, Sam Smith, James Bay, and Celeste.

The trio – comprised of Renée, Jorja, and Stella – released their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” just seven months ago, followed by their debut EP, The Lead.

“Cardboard Box” ranked on NME’s 50 Best Songs of 2022 list, landing at No.32. “If there was ever any doubt about the current state of UK R&B, then the country’s next best girl band quickly put those suspicions to bed in 2022 with their glistening debut single,” the publication wrote.

“A flawlessly synchronized and perfectly-poised track about cutting off a toxic relationship, the London trio’s harmonies and satin-smooth melodies served as a glossy throwback to the golden age of early-00s female empowerment (see: Destiny’s Child and Sugababes). A flow like this is no fluke.”

As well as winning the BRITs Rising Star award, FLO have also made it onto the BBC Sound Of… 2023 longlist. The top three acts on the list will be announced in the first week of January, with the winner unveiled on BBC Radio 1 on January 5.

Buy or stream “Losing You.”