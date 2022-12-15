ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Rising Girl Group FLO Return With Powerful New Single ‘Losing You’

The track follows the group being crowd winners of the BRITs Rising Star award for 2023

Published on

FLO – Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage
FLO – Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Rising British R&B girl group FLO have returned with their new single ‘Losing You,’ which follows their winning the BRITs 2023 Rising Star award.

The track was inspired by R&B icons like Brandy and Destiny’s Child and finds the group flipping the script on love songs, focusing on independence and rebirth, with sisterhood at the core.

All these broken promises, you don’t know what loyal is,” the women sing in the chorus. “I’m so done with this, you’re only given 10 percent.” The video, meanwhile, serves as a “love letter to 2022,” according to a press release, and was directed by Meekz and Frost (Pa Salieu, Headie One, SK).

FLO - Losing You (Official Video)

Click to load video

Last week (December 9), FLO became the first girl group to win the BRITs Rising Star award, beating competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives. They follow in the footsteps of previous winners Adele, Sam Fender, Sam Smith, James Bay, and Celeste.

The trio – comprised of Renée, Jorja, and Stella – released their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” just seven months ago, followed by their debut EP, The Lead.

“Cardboard Box” ranked on NME’s 50 Best Songs of 2022 list, landing at No.32. “If there was ever any doubt about the current state of UK R&B, then the country’s next best girl band quickly put those suspicions to bed in 2022 with their glistening debut single,” the publication wrote.

“A flawlessly synchronized and perfectly-poised track about cutting off a toxic relationship, the London trio’s harmonies and satin-smooth melodies served as a glossy throwback to the golden age of early-00s female empowerment (see: Destiny’s Child and Sugababes). A flow like this is no fluke.”

As well as winning the BRITs Rising Star award, FLO have also made it onto the BBC Sound Of… 2023 longlist. The top three acts on the list will be announced in the first week of January, with the winner unveiled on BBC Radio 1 on January 5.

Buy or stream “Losing You.”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
The Weeknd – Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
The Weeknd, Mary J. Blige, And Timbaland: Currently Trending Songs
Public Enemy Political Hip-Hop
Fight The Power: The Politics Of Hip-Hop
Dru Hill
Best Dru Hill Songs: 15 R&B Classics, Standards, and Deep Cuts
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Christmas 2022 Hub
Christmas 2022

Check out gift guides, playlists, videos, features and more!
Click Here
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top