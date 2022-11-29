Sam Smith’s ‘Live At Royal Albert Hall’ Available In Spatial Audio

Sam Smith - Photo: Courtesy of Apple/BB Gun Press

Apple Music has returned with From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Today’s exclusive gift comes from Sam Smith, and features their stunning October 2022 performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall in Spatial Audio. The release follows yesterdays treat, piano versions of songs from John Legend, also available in Spatial Audio.

“I definitely wanted this to be different to my other shows,” Sam Smith tells Apple Music. “I come from a theatre background and really missed that feeling on my last tour. It takes a village of talent to put on my shows, and it’s important for me now to showcase and celebrate the artists around me.” In Live From Royal Albert Hall, Smith celebrates their body of work with a curated selection of songs from the evening.

Though Smith was mostly performing songs from their catalogue, the singer says the set was imbued with the spirit of their fourth studio album Gloria, scheduled to be released in January 2023. “With this show it was about adding a little Gloria to all my songs,” Smith says. “I always want to change all the songs a little to fit the mood and the tones of whatever project I’m currently releasing. But I am also passionate about playing the songs the way people love them.”

Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 – 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping. This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year.

In other Smith news, their new single “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, quickly attained Platinum certification in a year when only 14 singles have achieved the honor.

The news arrived as “Unholy” ascended to the No.1 position on the Mediabase Top 40 Airplay chart. Released by Capitol Records on September 22, the track, which is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, is the first and only pop collaboration of 2022 to be certified Platinum and the third collaboration across all genres to reach this milestone.

