Sam Smith Unveils ‘Gloria’ Tracklist Feat. Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, And More

Sam Smith has officially announced the tracklist for their forthcoming album, Gloria, featuring collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee, and Kim Petras.

Gloria features 13 tracks and will include their recent No.1 smash hit, “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras. The album is slated for release on January 27, 2023, via EMI/Capitol Records.

“Unholy” marked the first time Smith or Petra’s notched the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Smith had previously reached a No. 2 top peak with “Stay With Me” in 2014, among seven total Top 10s.

Smith and Petras are also the first publicly non-binary and transgender soloists, respectively, to top the Hot 100.

Made with longtime collaborators Jimmy Napes, Stargate, and Max Martin stablemate ILYA, Gloria is not only a creative revelation but something of a personal revolution for the celebrated artist. Lyrically, the subjects dive deep and wide, into contemporary narratives around sex, lies, passion, self-expression, and imperfection.

Smith says, “It feels like emotional, sexual, and spiritual liberation. It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

Recorded in Jamaica, Los Angeles, and London, Gloria is the dazzling, sumptuous, sophisticated, unexpected, and at times thrilling, edgy sound of Sam’s creative heart today.

Smith is also gearing up to take their new album on the road, after sharing details of a UK and European tour for next year. They are also due to perform at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 alongside Coldplay and Lewis Capaldi next month.

Smith also sat down for a revealing interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music; listen to the full interview here.

Gloria is out on January 27 and available for pre-order. View the full tracklist below.

Gloria tracklist

Love Me More

No God

Hurting Interlude

Lose You

Perfect (feat. Jessie Reyez)

Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)

How To Cry

Six Shots

Gimme (feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)

Dorothy’s Interlude

I’m Not Here To Make Friends

Gloria

Who We Love (feat. Ed Sheeran)