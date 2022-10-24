Sam Smith And Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Goes To No.1

Sam Smith and Kim Petras - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Multi-Platinum, Grammy, BRIT, Golden Globe, and Oscar winning artist Sam Smith has landed at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras.

The single’s rapid ascent makes this career high especially remarkable. Released by Capitol Records on September 22, “Unholy” debuted at No.3 on the Hot 100 and now, in its fourth week, tops the tally. The track is the lead single from Sam’s fourth studio album, Gloria, which will be released on January 27, 2023.

“Unholy” retains its No.1 position on Billboard’s Global 200, Streaming Songs, and Digital Song Sales charts and claims its fourth consecutive week atop the UK Official Singles Chart. The track, which has amassed over 300 million combined global streams to date, also hit No.1 worldwide on Apple Music and Spotify.

Within the first 24 hours of its release, the song ranked among the Top 10 Spotify debuts of all time. “Unholy” gave Universal Music Group its biggest streaming debut of 2022. The single is Petras’ first to hit No.1 on the Hot 100. Sam produced “Unholy” in Jamaica alongside ILYA (Max Martin, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez), Blake Slatkin (Lizzo, 24K Golden), Cirkut (Nikki Minaj, The Weeknd), Omer Fendi (Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi), and long-time collaborator Jimmy Napes.

The British pop star will head out on a trek across UK and European arenas in April, kicking off the dates in Sheffield on April 12. The tour will then run to the end of May, when it will wrap up back in the UK at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Tickets for the Gloria tour will go on general sale at 10am BST on October 27, while a pre-sale will open at 10am BST on October 25. Fans can gain access to the pre-sale by pre-ordering Gloria on any format from the Sam Smith store before 4pm BST on October 24, which will secure them an exclusive ticket pre-sale code for the tour.

