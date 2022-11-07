Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay, Sam Smith To Play Capital’s 2022 Jingle Bell Ball

Lewis Capaldi - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi, Coldplay, Sam Smith and more are set to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball for 2022.

The annual gig is set to take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London, and the line-up for the first show has been revealed today.

Alongside Coldplay, Smith and Capaldi at the December 10 show will be Tom Grennan, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sigala, Nathan Dawe and a ‘MistaJam & Friends’ segment with LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only.

The line-up for the December 11 show is set to be revealed tomorrow morning (November 8) on the Capital Breakfast Show with Roman Kemp. Until then, get more details from the event’s official website.

2021’s Jingle Bell Ball saw the likes of Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X among the artists playing night two, with Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more appearing at the first edition.

After the one-off London gig next month, Lewis Capaldi will tour the UK next year on the back of his new album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent. The follow up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, will be released on May 19 2023 on EMI Records.

It follows the release of Capaldi’s chart-topping comeback single “Forget Me,” which was released last month and came complete with a music video that recreated Wham!’s “Club Tropicana” video shot-for-shot.

The singer has also announced a UK and European tour will then follow from January to March next year. Fans will get the chance to see HIM perform live as he heads on his arena headline shows across the UK and Europe. He will be performing at arenas up and down the country, with 11 dates in total including Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, and many more.

Pre-order Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.