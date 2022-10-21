Florence + The Machine Share IDLES Remix Of ‘Heaven is Here’

Florence + The Machine - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Florence + the Machine

Florence + the Machine have unveiled a new remix of “Heaven is Here” from IDLES. “IDLES are one of my favorite bands and I’ve been wanting to work on something together for a while,” says Florence.

“It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness. A lot of people wished that ‘Heaven Is Here’ was longer. And I think IDLES have done the perfect job at turning it into a much-demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart.”

Florence + The Machine - Heaven Is Here (IDLES Remix)

IDLES’ Mark Bowen says, “Dance Fever is quite a cathartic album for me, speaking a lot to the yearning for the release of performing but also introspecting on the need itself. It lives on the line of tension between the need for release and getting it (is that not the best bit?), no more is this encapsulated on ‘Heaven is Here.’ I wanted to sit with that tension but then also lavish in the release on this remix.”

Last week, Florence + The Machine released Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a surprise new live album recorded at the band’s two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month.

The album features live versions of tracks from the much-lauded new album Dance Fever—including “Free,” “King,” the epic “Dream Girl Evil,” plus classics from throughout Florence’s prolific career including “Shake It Out,” “Big God,” “Cosmic Love,” debut single “Kiss With A Fist,” and many more.

Florence says: “For an album that was so much about performance, the possession of it, the love-hate relationship with life on the road. And the ensuing grief when I thought it may never happen again. To get out to perform these songs has been the most extraordinary experience. The connection with the audience and the catharsis is at a level I have never experienced before.

