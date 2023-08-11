Alt-R&B Rising Star Frex Shares New Single ‘Hoodie Back’

frex - Photo: Max and Madi

Fast-rising alt-R&B trailblazer frex has released her brand-new single “Hoodie Back,” a lo-fi, unbothered vibe with smooth vocals and a head-nodding bass line that flips the script on the classic story of someone keeping a memento following the end of a relationship. The track is out now via Uptown Records/Republic Records.

“Hoodie Back” serves as one of the follow up singles to frex’s breakthrough viral hit “Oxford Circus,” which was inspired by her time in London. The track debuted in the Spotify Viral 50 upon release, and has racked up over 17 million streams on Spotify alone.

Frex - Hoodie Back (Official Audio)

The track speaks to frex’s unique perspective on love and allowing yourself to be brokenhearted but not a victim with lyrics that cut deep. It additionally follows her recent single “Forever Thing,” a dreamy, breathy confession whose synths murmur through a glitchy beat which heralded her new chapter.

“When the love dries up, I want my s__t back,” shares frex on the inspiration for the new single. “I made ‘Hoodie Back’ with Mulherin and Trackside. I wanted something with open instrumentation, and they were in the mood for early 2000s drums, so we meshed it together.”

Known for her unique melodies and candor in her storytelling, frex is an artist to watch that is carving her own path and putting human connection at the forefront of her genre-blending artistry.

Pulling inspiration from R&B, pop, jazz, classic rock, and more, frex uses her music to process her feelings and experiences, and push boundaries with the hope that her artistry helps others embrace their own vulnerability and overcome what they’re going through.

Building organic buzz with her 2018 release Blu, which she recorded and mixed herself, frex has been on a thrilling trajectory since working on her early singles while at school. A self-proclaimed misfit that never felt like she belonged, music quickly became an outlet for frex while growing up in small-town Pennsylvania with a church pianist grandpa.

Buy or stream “Hoodie Back.”