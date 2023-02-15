Watch Fridayy Gift His Mother A House In ‘Momma’ Video

Fridayy - Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Just a week after closing out the 2023 Grammy Awards in historic hip-hop fashion, much buzzed about multi-hyphenate Fridayy returns with the touching visual for his song, “Momma.”

In what can only be described as a heartfelt dedication to his mother, we witness Fridayy purchase his mother the ultimate gift of a new home to show his appreciation for all she has done for him and his siblings. Opening the video, we meet Fridayy’s mom as she discusses how the highly-sought producer/songwriter promised in a song that he would purchase her a new home one day, as the Philly native takes through a tour of his humble beginnings including his makeshift bedroom studio.

Fridayy - Momma (Official Video)

It is in this same space, that the first generation Haitian-American crafted the life-changing single, “God Did” for DJ Khaled featuring Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, which he recently performed with the crew of hip-hop royalty to close out the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“Momma” is taken from the newly released deluxe edition of Fridayy’s debut EP, Lost In Melody. This special new edition features four new tracks unique to the project along with the remix to his single “Blessings,” which features rising Afrobeats star Asake and has garnered over six million collective streams since its release in December. In addition to Vory and Asake, Fridayy also calls on music superstar Ty Dolla $ign on the standout track, “Shoot,” which was produced by Yonatan Watts (Chris Brown, Ari Lennox, Coi Leray) and ReezyTunez (D Smoke, Buddy).

With the visual for “Momma” Fridayy continues to demonstrate how his humble beginnings have shaped his sound, which he describes as “life music,” but most of all showcases an artist who understands the importance of connecting to the heart strings of his listeners.

Buy or stream the deluxe edition of Lost In Melody.