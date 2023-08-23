Gabrielle To Headline London’s ‘Battersea Park In Concert’ Series
The singer will also hit the road for her 18 date ’30 Years Of Dreaming’ UK and Ireland tour later this year.
Gabrielle is to headline the third and final night of London’s ‘Battersea Park In Concert’ series, on the UK bank holiday Monday, August 28.
Joining the British pop-soul star on the bill is double MOBO-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown and The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars direct from the legendary Soho club. Over the festival’s first two nights (Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27), the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will also perform. Tickets for the shows are now available via the official website.
Perpetually popular, Gabrielle has spent a combined total of over four years on the Top 40 of the Official Album and Singles Charts, exceeding 5 million sales in the process. In addition, she was part of the BBC’s all-star version of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.” Highlights of her numerous awards include the prestigious Ivor Novello for Outstanding Song Collection; two BRIT Awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist; and both Best Album (Rise) and Best Single (“Give Me A Little More Time”) at the MOBO Awards.
Earlier this summer, Gabrielle and Mica Millar supported the 125 million-selling Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie on the opening two nights of Nocturne Live at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace.
Following her Battersea Park headliner, Gabrielle will also hit the road for her 18 date ’30 Years Of Dreaming’ UK and Ireland tour later this year, which will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her Number One hit single “Dream.” The tour kicks off at G-Live in Guildford on October 6 before calling at Plymouth, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool Glasgow and London’s Royal Albert Hall. She will wrap up her tour in Belfast on November 20.
Gabrielle plays the following UK and Ireland dates:
OCTOBER:
6 – Guildford, G Live
7 – Plymouth, Pavilions
9 – Oxford, New Theatre
10 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR UEA
12 – Hull, City Hall
13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
14 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre
16 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
17 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
19 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall
20 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
21 – York, Barbican
23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange
24 – Bournemouth, Pavilion
26 – Cardiff, St Davids Hall
28 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls
30 – Brighton, Dome
31 – London, Royal Albert Hall
NOVEMBER:
1 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
4 – Bath, Forum
5 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
7 – Carlisle, Sands Centre
10 – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall
11 – Llandudno, Cymru Theatre
12 – Blackpool, Opera House
15 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
16 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
17 – Galway, Leisureland
20 – Belfast, Ulster Hall.
Listen to the best of Gabrielle on Apple Music and Spotify.