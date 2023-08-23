Gabrielle To Headline London’s ‘Battersea Park In Concert’ Series

Gabrielle - Photo: C. Brandon/Redferns

Gabrielle is to headline the third and final night of London’s ‘Battersea Park In Concert’ series, on the UK bank holiday Monday, August 28.

Joining the British pop-soul star on the bill is double MOBO-winning saxophonist YolanDa Brown and The Ronnie Scott’s All Stars direct from the legendary Soho club. Over the festival’s first two nights (Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27), the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will also perform. Tickets for the shows are now available via the official website.

Perpetually popular, Gabrielle has spent a combined total of over four years on the Top 40 of the Official Album and Singles Charts, exceeding 5 million sales in the process. In addition, she was part of the BBC’s all-star version of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.” Highlights of her numerous awards include the prestigious Ivor Novello for Outstanding Song Collection; two BRIT Awards for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist; and both Best Album (Rise) and Best Single (“Give Me A Little More Time”) at the MOBO Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this summer, Gabrielle and Mica Millar supported the 125 million-selling Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie on the opening two nights of Nocturne Live at Oxfordshire’s Blenheim Palace.

Following her Battersea Park headliner, Gabrielle will also hit the road for her 18 date ’30 Years Of Dreaming’ UK and Ireland tour later this year, which will see her celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her Number One hit single “Dream.” The tour kicks off at G-Live in Guildford on October 6 before calling at Plymouth, Oxford, Nottingham, Liverpool Glasgow and London’s Royal Albert Hall. She will wrap up her tour in Belfast on November 20.

Gabrielle plays the following UK and Ireland dates:

OCTOBER:

6 – Guildford, G Live

7 – Plymouth, Pavilions

9 – Oxford, New Theatre

10 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR UEA

12 – Hull, City Hall

13 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14 – Halifax, Victoria Theatre

16 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

17 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

19 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

20 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

21 – York, Barbican

23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24 – Bournemouth, Pavilion

26 – Cardiff, St Davids Hall

28 – Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

30 – Brighton, Dome

31 – London, Royal Albert Hall

NOVEMBER:

1 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

4 – Bath, Forum

5 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

7 – Carlisle, Sands Centre

10 – Sheffield, City Hall Oval Hall

11 – Llandudno, Cymru Theatre

12 – Blackpool, Opera House

15 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

16 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

17 – Galway, Leisureland

20 – Belfast, Ulster Hall.

Listen to the best of Gabrielle on Apple Music and Spotify.