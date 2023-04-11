George Thorogood & The Destroyers Cancels Tour Due To ‘Serious Medical Condition’

George Thorogood – Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

George Thorogood & The Destroyers has canceled the spring dates of its 50th-anniversary tour due to a “serious medical condition.”

The powerhouse rock band kicked off the tour on the Rock Legends Cruise X in February before returning to land for further dates through March. After a month’s break, the tour was set to resume at the end of April in Vancouver, BC, and run through May 21.

However, a press release has now confirmed that those dates have been canceled due to Thorogood being diagnosed with a “very serious medical condition that will require immediate surgery and quite a few weeks of recuperation and healing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement continued to say: “You, our fans, mean the world to us, and we know this news is not what you wanted to hear, but rest assured George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be back, We’ll keep you updated as we know more.”

Ticket holders can obtain a refund from their point of purchase. The Bad All Over The World – 50 Years Of Rock tour is currently scheduled to restart in July, beginning in Jefferson, WI, on July 14. From there, the band is set to perform across the US, wrapping up in Bethlehem, PA, on October 20. You can find full details on the band’s tour dates on Thorogood’s official website.

Speaking about the tour upon its announcement last year, Thorogood said: “From that very first show, we’ve stayed true to ourselves and the music we love. We’ve decided to celebrate our first half-century by throwing the biggest and baddest rock party ever.”

Last year, Thorogood’s illustrious career was celebrated with the release of The Original George Thorogood collection, which collated the star’s best work. The compilation showcased the range of the revered musician’s output, bringing together the likes of the driving anthem “Gear Jammer,” barnburners like “I Really Like Girls,” and the heartfelt country ballad “Oklahoma Sweetheart,” among others.

Buy or stream The Original George Thorogood.