Goldenboy Countup Returns With ‘Chicken Man 3’

Goldenboy Countup, the breakout Central, FL rapper that Rolling Stone recently noted as sounding “like a Michigan artist with a country drawl,” has just shared his new project Chicken Man 3 and video for “Dog S__t” (feat. Doe Boy).

Chicken Man 3, the third installment in Goldenboy’s mixtape series showcases the aptitude of Florida’s most exciting rapper–from the sultry and sincere cuts like “Heart Gold” to boastful, Detroit-inspired offerings like “Decatur.” On “Dog S__t,” featuring the Atlanta staple Doe Boy, Goldenboy combines his continuous flows and genuine lyricism alongside Doe Boy’s adept wordplay over a set of subtle strings and pronounced piano keys.

Goldenboy Countup - Dog Shit feat. Doe Boy (Official Video)

The electric video exhibits Goldenboy and Doe Boy’s organic chemistry as Goldenboy performs the ear-catching track in a pair of wide-framed, fluorescent sunglasses and boasting his signature “Chicken Man” chain. Chicken Man 3 dips and dives through moments of pure hilarity, harrowing authenticity, and masterful finesse–resulting in Goldenboy’s strongest showing yet and ensuring his ascension through the ranks of hip-hop today.

Goldenboy Countup has captured listeners with his kaleidoscope style by seamlessly combining the modern sounds of the Sunshine State with heart-pounding Detroit-inspired production–amounting to a swagger like none other. As noted by Pitchfork, “While Michigan rappers tend to blur the line between fact and fiction, Goldenboy Countup brings a realism to his rhymes that is distinct to Florida rap.”

After years of grinding in the regional Florida scene, Goldenboy broke out in 2020 with “Top,” and after receiving a pair of glowing co-signs from Money Man and Rod Wave, Goldenboy only capitalized on this homegrown momentum by continuing to drop successful singles.

In 2021, Goldenboy started his Chicken Man mixtape series with the release of Chicken Man and Chicken Man 2–the title being a clever nod to his longstanding nickname–and also released IDN2 and Coach Golden 2.

Goldenboy kicked off 2022 with the notable release of his newest project Golden Ticket, featuring the standout tracks “Condo” (feat. Money Man) and “Heavy Motion” (feat. Bfb Da Packman).

Buy or stream Chicken Man 3.