Grace Potter Unveils A ‘Masterpiece’ From Her New Album ‘Mother Road’

Grace Potter - Photo: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Grace Potter has shared “Masterpiece,” the finale track from Mother Road, described as her “dynamite new album” by Guitar Player, which is set for release this Friday, August 18, 2023, via Fantasy Records.

A coming-of-age autobiography in cabaret-pop form, “Masterpiece” envisions Potter’s libertine young adulthood and the lust for life that propelled her out into the world in whimsical detail. You can check the track out below.

Grace Potter - Masterpiece (Official Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“‘Masterpiece” came from going back home, driving by my high school every day, and feeling childhood memories rushing back, one of the silver linings of going back home,” Potter elaborates. “The kids I’d grown up with were there with a million stories about me, every story got weirder and wilder than the last. But I love that that’s how they remembered me and that I’m living those stories out through Mother Road.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Nickel Creek) and recorded at RCA’s famed Studio A in Nashville and Topangadise in Topanga, CA, Mother Road – the follow-up to Potter’s 2019 acclaimed, two times Grammy-nominated album, Daylight – finds the rock and soul artist deconstructing her deepest fears and darkest regrets and charting the fallout with brutal honesty and emotional daring.

Throughout the album’s 10 original tracks, Potter, along with contributions from top-flight musicians, commands an expansive soundscape of soulful rock, roots, funk, country, and R&B.

In addition, tickets are currently on sale for Potter’s “Mother Road Tour,” which kicks off at Collin Centers for the Arts in Orono, ME on Saturday, September 7. The 18-date fall tour also includes two performances at Shelburne Museum in her native Vermont, as well as shows at New York City’s Pier 17, Milwaukee’s Pabst Theatre, Chicago’s Riviera Theater and Atlanta’s Tabernacle, among other great venues, before concluding at The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC on November 18.

Pre-order Mother Road.

Grace Potter plays the following North American shows:

Sep-1-23 Snowmass Village, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass

Sep-07-23 Orono, ME – Collins Center for the Arts

Sep-08-23 Providence, RI – Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Sep-09-23 Lewiston, NY – Artpark

Sep-10-23 Hammondsport, NY – Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard

Sep-14-23 Concord, NH – Capitol Center for the Arts

Sep-15-23 Shelburne, VT – Shelburne Museum – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green SOLD OUT

Sep-16-23 Shelburne, VT – Shelburne Museum – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green SOLD OUT

Sep-17-23 Albany, NY – The Egg

Sep-22-23 Branford, CT – Stony Creek Brewery

Sep-23-23 New York, NY – Pier 17

Sep-24-23 Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn’s Peak

Sep-27-23 Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Sep-29-23 Richmond, VA – Maymont

Sep-30-23 Harrisburg, PA – Southside Stage

Oct-1-23 Ocean City, MD – Oceans Calling Festival

Oct-04-23 Kalamazoo, MI – State Theatre

Oct-05-23 Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

Oct-06-23 Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

Oct-07-23 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater

Nov-11-23 Highlands, NC – Highlands Food & Wine Festival

Nov-17-23 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Nov-18-23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Mar-18-22-24 Miami, FL to Cozumel, MX – Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea