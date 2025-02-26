Gracie Abrams To Earn Songwriters Hall Of Fame Hal David Starlight Award

Gracie Abrams - Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced that Gracie Abrams will be the 2025 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award, which honors young songwriters.

The ceremony will take place at the 54th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner set for for Thursday, June 12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Hal David Starlight Award, created in 2004, was named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, for his longtime support of young songwriters.

The latest honor caps off a thrilling period for Abrams. In December of 2024, she offered up her debut performance on Saturday Night Live. As musical guest on an episode hosted by Chris Rock, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter performed her hits “That’s So True” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” both from the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed album The Story of Us.

“That’s So True” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry” are Abrams’ biggest hits to date. “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” a sequel to Abrams’ 2020 track “I Miss You, I’m Sorry,” became her first Top 20 hit in October. Since then, “That’s So True” has achieved viral ubiquity, becoming Abrams’ first song to reach in the U.S. top 10 and so far climbing as high as No. 6. The album hit No. 1 in many countries around the world and peaked at a career-best No. 2 in the U.S. Abrams co-produced The Story of Us with Grammy-winning producer Aaron Dessner of The National at his Long Pond studio in the Hudson Valley.

It was last month that the Hall announced its 2025 class of inductees: George Clinton, Mike Love, Ashley Gorley, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Tony Macaulay, and The Doobie Brothers’ Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons.

In a statement, SHOF Chairman Nile Rogers shared, “The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs. Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter.”

“We are therefore very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important writers of all time and that this year’s slate represents not just iconic songs, but also diversity and unity across genres and ethnicity. These songwriters have enriched the lives of billions of listeners the world over. It’s our honor to honor them.”

Visit the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s official website for a full list of nominees.